Friday, June 24, 2022 – Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child’s request to legally change name and gender has been granted, according to court records.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted the teen’s request to legally change his gender from male to female and also to change his name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson, court records show.

The teen’s new last name is the maiden name of her mother, Justine Wilson.

The judge ruled for the issuance of a new birth certificate to reflect the changes.

Vivian is one of five children Elon Musk shares with Justin Wilson, a 49-year-old Canadian author

The pair tied the knot in 2000 and separated in 2008. Their first child tragically died when he was 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome in 2002.