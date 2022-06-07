Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – A couple were interrupted by police after they were caught publicly having sex against a bin in Benidorm, Spain.

The video was shared on Twitter by Everton fan, Kyle G, and was captioned: “Only in Benidorm.”

In the clip, which has now gone viral, a man is seen dressed in a black shirt and beige shorts as he stands behind a woman in a floral-patterned dress.

The woman, who was pressed up against a big, green plastic recycling bin had her back arched as the bloke’s hand moved back and forth under her skirt.

Passersby were heard cheering, “quick, come” and “come, baby, come” after they spotted police approaching to break up the public sex act.

An officer is seen hitting the pair in the back with a truncheon before others also surround them.

