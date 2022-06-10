Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has attacked Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi for abusing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Mudavadi, who is currently supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, has been camping in Western Kenya, where he has been using unprintable words to abuse Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Friday, Atwoli said it is shocking to hear Mudavadi abuse Raila Odinga yet he is the man who gave him a Deputy Prime Minister post during the grand coalition government.

The septuagenarian also said Raila Odinga has done a lot for the Luhya community and he deserves the community’s support in August.

“Luhyas have benefitted from Raila Odinga’s leadership and love for our people. Mudavadi is shameless to start talking ill of him when he received so much from Raila. He made him deputy prime minister in the grand coalition government. Mudavadi should tell our people what DP Ruto has done for the region,” Atwoli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.