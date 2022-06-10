Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, June 10, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has attacked Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi for abusing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
Mudavadi, who is currently supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, has been camping in Western Kenya, where he has been using unprintable words to abuse Raila Odinga.
Speaking on Friday, Atwoli said it is shocking to hear Mudavadi abuse Raila Odinga yet he is the man who gave him a Deputy Prime Minister post during the grand coalition government.
The septuagenarian also said Raila Odinga has done a lot for the Luhya community and he deserves the community’s support in August.
“Luhyas have benefitted from Raila Odinga’s leadership and love for our people. Mudavadi is shameless to start talking ill of him when he received so much from Raila. He made him deputy prime minister in the grand coalition government. Mudavadi should tell our people what DP Ruto has done for the region,” Atwoli said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Truth is a strong word which scares many people and the devil himself, Atwoli must be told the truth if he likes or not ignorant old man Kenyans have not benefited anything from the puppet raila odinga, Mudavadi does not worship a puppet raila like Atwoli does in-fact he must step down as soon as possible for other Kenyans to take position in Trade Union Kenyan workers have been patient for a very long time yet big mouthed dummy Atwoli has done nothing for workers or bringing up new ideas,the only thing Atwoli is good at is eating,fatting and running his big mouth like a mad man, corrupt and bribes from private sectors and government institutions,like I said before Atwoli is sick suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease where by elderly suffering from this disease tends to lose the memory and forgets things very rapidly and uncertainty which leads to Memory loss,Confusion,Cognitive physical and mental impairment to make matters worse Atwoli his Mental Diseases makes him fall for conditions of depression, anxiety or stress due to their unsocial behavior and lack of interactions with people. Due to less physical and mental activities, Atwoli creates the condition of overthinking and hypertension which gives birth to depression, anxiety or stress, let the truth be told to all Kenyans we are tired with his madness.