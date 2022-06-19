Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 19, 2022 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, is behind the high fuel prices in the country.

Speaking on Saturday during an Azimio–One Kenya Alliance rally at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County, Atwoli alleged that Ruto influenced the appointment of Charles Keter as Energy Cabinet Secretary who messed up the ministry.

According to Atwoli, Keter was Ruto’s minister in the Cabinet and during his tenure, the COTU boss alleged that he awarded fuel import licenses to cartels who messed up the market.

“He says the coming election is about maize flour, fuel and poverty, but let me tell you, the mess we have with fuel in this country is because of William Ruto.

“His Minister was in charge of the Energy Ministry which handles fuel. They issued licences to cartels. Be very careful with the August 9 elections,” Atwoli warned the Meru residents.

Atwoli further accused the second in command of speaking from both sides of his mouth by scheming to absolve himself from the current economic crisis that has seen the cost of living hit a record high.

The COTU boss also pointed an accusing finger at the DP for allegedly messing up the maize sector.

He concluded by urging Kenyan voters to make a wise decision and elect former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as President and Martha Karua as his deputy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.