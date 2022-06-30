Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



COOK, JOB GROUP KMR 10 – (1 POSITION – CCR)

This is the entry grade into the cadre. An officer at this level will work under the supervision of a Senior Officer.

Job Specification

The duties and responsibilities at this level will entail:-

Assist in the preparation and cooking of food and beverage;

Assembles food supplies and equipment for daily food preparation

Setting up dishes and replaces as necessary

Assist in care and maintenance of work service area, supplies and equipment.

Person Specifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

1-year Certificate in Food and Beverage production and Service from a recognized institution;

Food Handlers Medical Certificate;

Proficiency in computer application;

Key Skills and Competencies

Planning skills

Communication and reporting skills

Team player

Interpersonal skills

How to Apply

Kindly attach your Curriculum Vitae, cover letter, copies of certified academic and professional certificates, testimonials and other relevant documents.

All the applications should be done online through KEMRI Website http://www.kemri.go.ke/careers – E-Recruitment Portal to be on or before 14th July 2022 latest 5.00 p.m. (East African Time)

Please visit the KEMRI web site www.kemri.go.ke for more details on the advertisement.

Successful candidates will be required to fulfil requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

KEMRI is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity; persons with disability, women, youth and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply. KEMRI does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process including application, interview and processing of offer letter. If asked for a fee, report such request immediately.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted