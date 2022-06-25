Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Controversial Ghanaian relationship and marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt, has introduced new wild sex styles with a lady on live TV.

Lutterodt disclosed that the new styles are ideal for orgasmic enjoyment in couples and partners.

He showed his male audience on how to arrange their bodies for maximum enjoyment as the lady sat on him in the cowgirl position.

He also created a new style in which the male stood with the lady’s knees elevated.

Watch the video below.