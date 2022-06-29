Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – There are photos shared online of members of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, founded by Prophet Walter Magaya, queuing up to drink from taps that their Pastor claimed are anointed.

Magaya recently installed four anointed taps at his church in Waterfalls, Harare, Zimbabwe.

The Prophet who disclosed that the taps are part of his New Walk Through Altar, added that they carry different anointings.

He wrote on Facebook;

There are four taps and all are anointed. You should drink from all four for they carry a different anointing and they are commissioned differently. You are welcome to drink and have your own encounter.

There were also photos of some of the congregants ‘manifesting’ after drinking the water;