Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Confusion has hit Deputy President William Ruto’s camp following political rivalry and supremacy battles within the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The confusion has seen key allies of the DP openly campaign for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance candidate Raila Odinga instead of Ruto.

For instance, Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, who in April 2022 joined William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance, has been openly campaigning for Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition team.

Lenolkulal has been heard openly campaigning for Samburu gubernatorial candidate Richard Lesiyampe and senatorial hopeful Henry Lengolos who are both allied to Raila Odinga.

“Are you ready for the August 9 General Election? Then vote in Lesiyampe and Henry Lengolos as your next governor and senator,” Governor Lenolkulal said during his development tour in Achers, Samburu East.

This comes just days after former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo was captured on video drumming up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The agitated Kabogo, who was speaking in Thika Constituency, urged residents to consider voting for Raila Odinga as president.

“I am calling on Raila Odinga supporters, when voting for Raila Odinga as President, also vote for William Kabogo as Governor,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.