Concierge Intern

A smile and helping hand is what our Guests will experience as you personally greet them on their arrival. Your knowledge of the hotel and the professionalism you display will create a sense of “welcome” like no other.

What is in it for you:

Learning programs through our Academies and the opportunity to earn qualifications while on internship

Opportunity to develop your talent and grow within your property and across the world!

Ability to make a difference in the local community through our Corporate Social Responsibility activities, like Planet 21

Responsibilities

Responsible for the delivery of Guests to their room, luggage, messages and any other items for delivery within the Hotel

Consistently offer professional, friendly and engaging service

Ensure the timely and efficient transfer of luggage to and from the guest’s room

Ensure the guest is familiar with their room upon arrival ie. temperature control, amenities, hotel services

Maintain a presence in the Lobby when not delivering luggage to guest rooms, offering assistance to Guests, under the direction of the supervisor

Assist guests regarding hotel facilities in an informative and helpful way

Follow department policies, procedures and service standards, including all safety policies

Other duties as assigned

Experience and skills include:

Previous customer service experience required

Service focused personality is essential

Previous experience as a Bellperson/Porter an asset

Valid driver’s license

Excellent communication skills and a professional presentation

Ability to work cohesively with fellow colleagues as part of a team

Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities

Highly responsible & reliable

Ability to focus attention on guest needs, remaining calm and courteous at all times

Physically fit and able to lift 15+kg and carry guest luggage

Possibility of making a study agreement of at least 6 months

How to Apply

