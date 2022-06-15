Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Concierge Intern

A smile and helping hand is what our Guests will experience as you personally greet them on their arrival. Your knowledge of the hotel and the professionalism you display will create a sense of “welcome” like no other.

What is in it for you:

  • Learning programs through our Academies and the opportunity to earn qualifications while on internship
  • Opportunity to develop your talent and grow within your property and across the world!
  • Ability to make a difference in the local community through our Corporate Social Responsibility activities, like Planet 21 

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the delivery of Guests to their room, luggage, messages and any other items for delivery within the Hotel
  • Consistently offer professional, friendly and engaging service
  • Ensure the timely and efficient transfer of luggage to and from the guest’s room
  • Ensure the guest is familiar with their room upon arrival ie. temperature control, amenities, hotel services
  • Maintain a presence in the Lobby when not delivering luggage to guest rooms, offering assistance to Guests, under the direction of the supervisor
  • Assist guests regarding hotel facilities in an informative and helpful way
  • Follow department policies, procedures and service standards, including all safety policies 
  • Other duties as assigned

Experience and skills include:

  • Previous customer service experience required
  • Service focused personality is essential
  • Previous experience as a Bellperson/Porter an asset
  • Valid  driver’s license
  • Excellent communication skills and a professional presentation
  • Ability to work cohesively with fellow colleagues as part of a team
  • Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities
  • Highly responsible & reliable
  • Ability to focus attention on guest needs, remaining calm and courteous at all times
  • Physically fit and able to lift 15+kg and carry guest luggage
  • Possibility of making a study agreement of at least 6 months

How to Apply

