Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Concierge Intern
A smile and helping hand is what our Guests will experience as you personally greet them on their arrival. Your knowledge of the hotel and the professionalism you display will create a sense of “welcome” like no other.
What is in it for you:
- Learning programs through our Academies and the opportunity to earn qualifications while on internship
- Opportunity to develop your talent and grow within your property and across the world!
- Ability to make a difference in the local community through our Corporate Social Responsibility activities, like Planet 21
Responsibilities
- Responsible for the delivery of Guests to their room, luggage, messages and any other items for delivery within the Hotel
- Consistently offer professional, friendly and engaging service
- Ensure the timely and efficient transfer of luggage to and from the guest’s room
- Ensure the guest is familiar with their room upon arrival ie. temperature control, amenities, hotel services
- Maintain a presence in the Lobby when not delivering luggage to guest rooms, offering assistance to Guests, under the direction of the supervisor
- Assist guests regarding hotel facilities in an informative and helpful way
- Follow department policies, procedures and service standards, including all safety policies
- Other duties as assigned
Experience and skills include:
- Previous customer service experience required
- Service focused personality is essential
- Previous experience as a Bellperson/Porter an asset
- Valid driver’s license
- Excellent communication skills and a professional presentation
- Ability to work cohesively with fellow colleagues as part of a team
- Strong interpersonal and problem solving abilities
- Highly responsible & reliable
- Ability to focus attention on guest needs, remaining calm and courteous at all times
- Physically fit and able to lift 15+kg and carry guest luggage
- Possibility of making a study agreement of at least 6 months
How to Apply
Click here to Apply for the Job.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>