Community Interviewer Clerk 

Vacancy: CGHR/291/05/22

Job Description

The community interviewers will report directly to product manager and will be responsible for collecting timely and accurate data in their assigned households and health facilities

Qualifications

  • A Minimum mean grade of D+ plus in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education
  • Must be able to ride a motorcycle
  • Should have a valid driver’s license free of any encumbrance and valid for the class of motorcycle
  • Must be willing to reside within the study area
  • Able to speak, read and write in English and Kiswahili
  • Ability to speak Teso would be an added advantage
  • Experience working with CHVs in the community would be an added advantage

Skills, knowledge and Abilities

  • Must be able to operate and take care of an electronic data collection instrument such as a tablet.
  • Must be able to communicate effectively with members of the community.

Responsibilities

The community interviewers’ responsibilities shall include and not limited to the following:

  • Supervise distribution and replacement of Envelopes by community health volunteers (CHVs)
  • Coordinate with the CHVs and develop and distribution and replacement plan for Envelopes
  • Distribution of Envelopes to the CHVs each morning and collection of used and unused Envelopes for storage at the respective study storage facilities.
  • Plan appropriately to ensure availability of all supplies required for product distribution and replacement
  • Ensure that data on Envelope distribution and replacement is captured accurately and completely using the tablets
  • Attend study debriefing meetings and present reports on progress within assigned clusters
  • Be courteous, respectful, honest, proactive, conscientious, punctual and hardworking
  • Complete any other duties assigned or delegated by the management

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

  • Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)
  • Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.
  • Letters of reference from 2 referees.
  • Copies of Certificates and transcripts

Apply to 
Deputy Director, CGHR, 
P.O. Box 1578-40100, 
Kisumu 

not later than June 23, 2022. The subject in the vacancy header should be the vacancy number.

