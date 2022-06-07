Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Community Interviewer Clerk
Vacancy: CGHR/291/05/22
Job Description
The community interviewers will report directly to product manager and will be responsible for collecting timely and accurate data in their assigned households and health facilities
Qualifications
- A Minimum mean grade of D+ plus in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education
- Must be able to ride a motorcycle
- Should have a valid driver’s license free of any encumbrance and valid for the class of motorcycle
- Must be willing to reside within the study area
- Able to speak, read and write in English and Kiswahili
- Ability to speak Teso would be an added advantage
- Experience working with CHVs in the community would be an added advantage
Skills, knowledge and Abilities
- Must be able to operate and take care of an electronic data collection instrument such as a tablet.
- Must be able to communicate effectively with members of the community.
Responsibilities
The community interviewers’ responsibilities shall include and not limited to the following:
- Supervise distribution and replacement of Envelopes by community health volunteers (CHVs)
- Coordinate with the CHVs and develop and distribution and replacement plan for Envelopes
- Distribution of Envelopes to the CHVs each morning and collection of used and unused Envelopes for storage at the respective study storage facilities.
- Plan appropriately to ensure availability of all supplies required for product distribution and replacement
- Ensure that data on Envelope distribution and replacement is captured accurately and completely using the tablets
- Attend study debriefing meetings and present reports on progress within assigned clusters
- Be courteous, respectful, honest, proactive, conscientious, punctual and hardworking
- Complete any other duties assigned or delegated by the management
How to Apply
Applications should include the following:
- Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)
- Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.
- Letters of reference from 2 referees.
- Copies of Certificates and transcripts
Apply to
Deputy Director, CGHR,
P.O. Box 1578-40100,
Kisumu
not later than June 23, 2022. The subject in the vacancy header should be the vacancy number.
