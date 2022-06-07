Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Community Interviewer Clerk

Vacancy: CGHR/291/05/22

Job Description

The community interviewers will report directly to product manager and will be responsible for collecting timely and accurate data in their assigned households and health facilities

Qualifications

A Minimum mean grade of D+ plus in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education

Must be able to ride a motorcycle

Should have a valid driver’s license free of any encumbrance and valid for the class of motorcycle

Must be willing to reside within the study area

Able to speak, read and write in English and Kiswahili

Ability to speak Teso would be an added advantage

Experience working with CHVs in the community would be an added advantage

Skills, knowledge and Abilities

Must be able to operate and take care of an electronic data collection instrument such as a tablet.

Must be able to communicate effectively with members of the community.

Responsibilities

The community interviewers’ responsibilities shall include and not limited to the following:

Supervise distribution and replacement of Envelopes by community health volunteers (CHVs)

Coordinate with the CHVs and develop and distribution and replacement plan for Envelopes

Distribution of Envelopes to the CHVs each morning and collection of used and unused Envelopes for storage at the respective study storage facilities.

Plan appropriately to ensure availability of all supplies required for product distribution and replacement

Ensure that data on Envelope distribution and replacement is captured accurately and completely using the tablets

Attend study debriefing meetings and present reports on progress within assigned clusters

Be courteous, respectful, honest, proactive, conscientious, punctual and hardworking

Complete any other duties assigned or delegated by the management

How to Apply

Applications should include the following:

Letter of Application (indicate vacancy number)

Current Curriculum Vitae with telephone number and e-mail address.

Letters of reference from 2 referees.

Copies of Certificates and transcripts

Apply to

Deputy Director, CGHR,

P.O. Box 1578-40100,

Kisumu

not later than June 23, 2022. The subject in the vacancy header should be the vacancy number.