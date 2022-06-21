Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Former Churchill Show comedian, Akuku Danger, has been detained at Nairobi West Hospital over a pending bill.

His girlfriend, Sandra Dacha, took to social media to air his plight and urged well-wishers to come to his rescue.

Akuku has been admitted at the hospital for two weeks now and has since accrued a bill of Ksh 823,000.

He got discharged yesterday but the hospital has detained him until he clears the bill.

His family requested the hospital’s management to accept a collateral so that he can organize how he can clear the bill from outside but they refused.

Akuku has been in and out of hospital after he was diagonised with sickle cell anaemia.

Below is a post by Sandra highlighting Akuku’s plight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.