Job Title: Client Service – Recruitment Services
Reports to: Recruitment Manager
Supervises: None
Location: Westlands
Salary: (Fixed retainer) plus commissions
We are a leading midsized HR consultancy firm operating from our Westlands office.
In the last eight years we have build a solid reputation as the preferred recruiter for local medium sized and large organizations.
We also pride ourselves for being the recruiter of choice for top foreign companies looking to do business in Kenya.
What makes us unique is the personalized nature of our service. Each employer and candidate is treated with the highest level of professionalism and care.
In order for us to serve better our growing clientele, we are looking to hire a client service manager to join our client service team.
The BDE will be tasked with ensuring smooth running of the recruitment business from sourcing, execution, closing and ensuring ongoing relationship with the clients.
As such, this role requires an individual with strong entrepreneurial skills, excellent relationship management, organizational skills and ability to handle multiple projects and deliver in a fast paced environment.
The job holder should possess a high EQ. High energy levels desired.
Major Responsibilities:
- Making presentations to C.E.O’s and senior managers including HR managers on our service.
- Ensuring that clients sign contracts before start of any recruitment
- Educating clients on the market status in regards to availability of candidates, salary and statutory obligations
- Advertise job vacancies from clients using different mediums and ensure there’s a wide reach
- Short listing candidates who meet client requirements
- Conducting interviews on the shortlist to gauge suitability
- Preparing report on candidates who meet client requirements
- Ensure constant communication with clients on the recruitment status
- Organizing for clients second interviews or any other request
- Regretting candidates
- Contacting previous clients on a daily basis to cultivate an ongoing relationship
- Ensure timely invoicing and collection from clients as per agreement
Education & Skills Required:
- Bachelor’s degree in an arts based course
- B2B Sales experience
- At least 2 years experience in a client facing role in sales, marketing, business development, client service management.
- Account Management skills
- Ability to engage business owners, senior staff and CEO’s
- Excellent presentation skills
- Strong negotiation and persuasion skills
- Report writing skills
- Organizational skills
- Time management skills
- Entrepreneur mind set
- Superior communication skills – Oral & Written
Personal Attributes:
- Energetic
- Pleasant / people personality
- Ability to see the bigger picture
- Methodical but not rigid
- Persistent but not pushy
- Ability to take initiative
- Mature
- Willingness to learn and try different things
- A winning attitude
- Self-confident
- Team player
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV and cover letter quoting the job title on the email subject (Client Service– Recruitment Services) to recruitment@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 27th June 2022.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
