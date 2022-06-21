Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Client Service – Recruitment Services

Reports to: Recruitment Manager

Supervises: None

Location: Westlands

Salary: (Fixed retainer) plus commissions

We are a leading midsized HR consultancy firm operating from our Westlands office.

In the last eight years we have build a solid reputation as the preferred recruiter for local medium sized and large organizations.

We also pride ourselves for being the recruiter of choice for top foreign companies looking to do business in Kenya.

What makes us unique is the personalized nature of our service. Each employer and candidate is treated with the highest level of professionalism and care.

In order for us to serve better our growing clientele, we are looking to hire a client service manager to join our client service team.

The BDE will be tasked with ensuring smooth running of the recruitment business from sourcing, execution, closing and ensuring ongoing relationship with the clients.

As such, this role requires an individual with strong entrepreneurial skills, excellent relationship management, organizational skills and ability to handle multiple projects and deliver in a fast paced environment.

The job holder should possess a high EQ. High energy levels desired.

Major Responsibilities:

Making presentations to C.E.O’s and senior managers including HR managers on our service.

Ensuring that clients sign contracts before start of any recruitment

Educating clients on the market status in regards to availability of candidates, salary and statutory obligations

Advertise job vacancies from clients using different mediums and ensure there’s a wide reach

Short listing candidates who meet client requirements

Conducting interviews on the shortlist to gauge suitability

Preparing report on candidates who meet client requirements

Ensure constant communication with clients on the recruitment status

Organizing for clients second interviews or any other request

Regretting candidates

Contacting previous clients on a daily basis to cultivate an ongoing relationship

Ensure timely invoicing and collection from clients as per agreement

Education & Skills Required:

Bachelor’s degree in an arts based course

B2B Sales experience

At least 2 years experience in a client facing role in sales, marketing, business development, client service management.

Account Management skills

Ability to engage business owners, senior staff and CEO’s

Excellent presentation skills

Strong negotiation and persuasion skills

Report writing skills

Organizational skills

Time management skills

Entrepreneur mind set

Superior communication skills – Oral & Written

Personal Attributes:

Energetic

Pleasant / people personality

Ability to see the bigger picture

Methodical but not rigid

Persistent but not pushy

Ability to take initiative

Mature

Willingness to learn and try different things

A winning attitude

Self-confident

Team player

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV and cover letter quoting the job title on the email subject (Client Service– Recruitment Services) to recruitment@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 27th June 2022.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.