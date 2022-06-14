Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Clerk to the County Assembly

The Clerk of the Assembly is the Chief Administrative Officer of the County Assembly and is responsible for the day-to-day management and functioning of the County Assembly. The Clerk also serves as the Secretary to the County Assembly Service Board and is responsible to the Chairperson of the Board and the Board for the general working and efficient conduct of business of the Service. In addition, the Clerk is;

The Chief Executive Officer of the Board;

The Accounting Officer of the Board;

The Administrative Head of the Service;

The Custodian of the Board’s records;

Duties and Responsibilities

Enhancing public understanding and knowledge of the work of the County Assembly and increasing public accessibility;

Rendering of expert, non-partisan and impartial advice to the Speaker and Members of the County Assembly on the legislative process, and parliamentary procedure and practice;

Marshalling all decisions arrived at and all legislative measures passed by the County Assembly

Assignment of duties and supervision of the staff of the Board;

Ensuring staff compliance with public service values, principles and ethics;

Execution of the decisions of the Board;

Preparation and submission of the programmes necessary for the achievement of the Board’s mandate for approval by the Board;

Causing to be kept records of the proceedings and minutes of the meetings of the Board and such other records as the Board may direct;

Preparation of the Annual Performance Report of the County Assembly;

Coordination of external relations including inter-County Assembly relations, conferences and protocol;

Requirements for Appointment

The candidate must meet the following minimum requirements;

Is a citizen of Kenya;

Holds a Degree in any of the following Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management,Law,Communication,Business,Education, Project Planning and Management, Leadership,and Political science from a university recognized in Kenya

5 years’ work experience, serving in a comparable position in Public or private service;

Holds a Certificate in Leadership and Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognized institution;

Meets the requirements of leadership and integrity set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution;

The following qualifications will be an added advantage:

Served in and shown proven and enduring flair for parliamentary procedures and practice, and have wide experience on the roles, functions and operation of a legislature through exhaustive service in relevant spheres of a legislative body.

Membership to a professional body or association in good standing

Post graduate qualification in the following: Economics, Public Administration, Human Resource Management, Law, Communication, Business, Leadership, Project Planning and Management, Education and Political science from a university recognized in Kenya.

How to Apply

All applications, accompanied by;

A copy of the National Identity Card or Passport

Copies of academic and professional certificates, Curriculum Vitae and other testimonials including but not limited to Thesis, Journals and Publications.

Clearance Certificates from: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Certificate of Good Conduct) Credit Reference Bureau Kenya Revenue Authority Higher Education Loans Board Commission for Higher Education (applicable to those with foreign degrees only)

All applications should indicate the position applied for and the advert number on the top left corner of the envelope and be addressed to:

The Chairperson,

County Assembly Service Board,

County Assembly of Bungoma,

P.O. Box 1886–

50200.BUNGOMA.

Or hand-delivered to the Human Resource office number 10 at the County Assembly Headquarters. Online application should be submitted to hr@bungomaassembly.go.ke on or before Friday, 24thJune, 2022 at 5.00