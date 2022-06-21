Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



RECORDS CLERK, SCALE SK 8

REF: HR&A/RC/07/2022- (Permanent and Pensionable)

Job Description

Ensuring security of information, documents, files and office equipment

Sorting and classifying documents for filing.

Storage, updating and maintenance of personnel records and file index

Controlling opening of open, confidential, and secret files

Custody and Maintenance of boards documents; ensuring the security of Information and Records in registry/archives.

Ensuring mail are received, sorted, opened, and dispatched and related registers are maintained

Ensuring that file movement records are. Updated and maintained; overseeing the security of files and documents;

Ensuring receipt and proper dispatch of mails and maintaining related Digitizing Board’s documents for circulation and archiving

Job Requirements

KCSE Mean Grade C or serving in the same capacity with sound knowledge in records management;

Or

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: – Information Science Management, Records Management or any of the Social Sciences; and

Proficiency in computer applications

Remuneration

Basic Salary: 45,074.00/= pm

House allowance: 28,000.00/= pm

Commuter allowance: 8,000.00/=pm

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their application letters enclosing a detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates, and details of three referees. The candidates should also quote the job reference number on the envelope, to reach the undersigned on or before 6th July, 2022 by close of business.

Visit our website: http://www.sportskenya.org for more information.

Note: Persons with disabilities, minority and female candidates who meet the job specifications are encouraged to apply.

Canvassing both directly or indirectly will lead to automatic disqualification.

All applications should be addressed to:

Director General

Sports Kenya

Private Bag

Kasarani, Nairobi