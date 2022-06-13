Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: Warehouse Clerk

Overview of the position

Reporting to the warehouse manager, the job holder will be tasked with monitoring movement of goods to and from the warehouse, their storage and keep records.

Responsibilities

Monitor asset movement from the warehouse

Receiving and dispatch of items

Assets reconciliation

Floor planning and organization

Report on the condition of assets at the warehouse

Storage and movement of goods

Qualifications

Diploma and 2 years related experience or equivalent combination.

Experience coordinating movement of goods

Must be 30 years and above

Well versed in Ms. Office especially excel

Experience generating reports.

Well organized and a good planner

Experience in warehousing will be an added advantage

How to Apply

Qualified candidates are invited to apply by sending their CV to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with the Job title as the subject by 15th June 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.