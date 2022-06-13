Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
JOB TITLE: Warehouse Clerk
Overview of the position
Reporting to the warehouse manager, the job holder will be tasked with monitoring movement of goods to and from the warehouse, their storage and keep records.
Responsibilities
- Monitor asset movement from the warehouse
- Receiving and dispatch of items
- Assets reconciliation
- Floor planning and organization
- Report on the condition of assets at the warehouse
- Storage and movement of goods
Qualifications
- Diploma and 2 years related experience or equivalent combination.
- Experience coordinating movement of goods
- Must be 30 years and above
- Well versed in Ms. Office especially excel
- Experience generating reports.
- Well organized and a good planner
- Experience in warehousing will be an added advantage
How to Apply
Qualified candidates are invited to apply by sending their CV to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke with the Job title as the subject by 15th June 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
