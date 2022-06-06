Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

POSITION: CLERICAL OFFICER [G]

Responsibilities

  • Sort out letters and file them;
  • Dispatch letters and maintain an efficient filing system;
  • Compute financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;
  • Compiling data and drafting simple letters;
  • Perform other duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or its approved equivalent;
  • Relevant minimum working experience of (3) years;
  • Proficient in computer applications.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here

Deadline; 10th June 2022

