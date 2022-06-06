Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
POSITION: CLERICAL OFFICER [G]
Responsibilities
- Sort out letters and file them;
- Dispatch letters and maintain an efficient filing system;
- Compute financial or statistical records based on routine or special sources of information;
- Compiling data and drafting simple letters;
- Perform other duties that may be assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or its approved equivalent;
- Relevant minimum working experience of (3) years;
- Proficient in computer applications.
How to Apply
Deadline; 10th June 2022
