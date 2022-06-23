Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala should start packing his bags to go home in August if the poll by Mizani Africa Limited is anything to go by.

Malala is among four candidates who are contesting for Kakamega County gubernatorial race.

Malala is vying for the seat using the Amani National Congress (ANC) party while Ferdinand Barasa is vying on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

According to the Mizani poll, if elections were held today, Mr. Fernandes Barasa would garner 53.5 percent of the total votes cast, against Malala’s 39 Percent.

Cyrus Jirongo emerged third with 5.4 percent, while Michael Osundwa and Samuel Omukoko garnered 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.

0.2 percent of the respondents were undecided.

The survey by Mizani Africa was conducted between the 17th and 20th of June and sampled a total of 1568 respondents across the 12 constituencies making up Kakamega County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.