Friday, June 10, 2022 – Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez has reacted to rumor of having an affair with the actor.

Vasquez described the claim as “unethical” and “sexist”, adding that she’s disappointed people thought her interactions with Depp were in any way “inappropriate or unprofessional.”

In an interview with People, the lawyer who became famous during the actor’s high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, said;

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny.

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.”

Vasquez defended her and Depp’s interactions in court, saying that she’s “Cuban and Colombian.”

She said;

“I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.

“This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him.

“And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it’s holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it.”

Vasquez said that she is “very happy” in her relationship with boyfriend Edward Owen.

The attorney quickly gained her own fan base following during Depp’s six-week trial for her tough cross-examination of Heard. Following the trial, in which Depp won $15 million, Vasquez admitted the new-found attention was a “bit overwhelming.”