Saturday, June 11, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called for the impeachment of President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly violating the constitution.

Koome, in a statement, said Uhuru should be impeached for failing to appoint six of the 40 judges nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) three years ago.

The CJ also wants the court to declare that the solution for the alleged violation is an impeachment of the President from office.

Koome was responding to a Court of Appeal ruling that ordered her to appoint the six Judges after Uhuru failed to appoint the judges.

Instead, she proposed a declaration that the President has violated Articles 3(1) and 166(1) (b) of the Constitution or any other order that secures direct accountability of the President.

“It is proposed that the court make a declaration that the President… is in violation of Articles 3(1) and 166(1) (b) of the Constitution. A declaration that the appropriate remedy for the violation of Articles 3(1) and 166(1) (b) of the Constitution is an impeachment of the President or any other order that secures direct accountability of the President,” Koome said in response to the appellate court ruling…

In turning down the recommendation for the appointment of the six nominees, the President cited an adverse National Intelligence Service (NIS) brief. He said they are tainted.

The judges at the centre of the legal tussle are Justices George Odunga, Aggrey Muchelule, Prof Joel Ngugi and Weldon Korir whom the JSC had elevated to the Court of Appeal. The others are chief magistrate Evans Makori and High Court deputy registrar Judith Omange – promoted to be High Court judges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.