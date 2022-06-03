Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has weighed in on Deputy President William Ruto’s claim that at least one million voters from his strongholds have been expunged from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voters’ register.

Ruto, who made the claim when meeting European Union Ambassadors at his Karen residence on Thursday, said he has received intelligence that some rogue officers from IEBC have removed 1 million voters from his strongholds.

In a statement, Koome urged IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, to address all the issues arising from the ongoing process by involving all stakeholders ahead of the August 9 polls.

“It is such a proactive approach to addressing concerns that might be raised by voters and stakeholders that ensures that the IEBC and all Kenyans become agents and champions of electoral integrity and also engenders the confidence of Kenyans in the credibility of the electoral process,” Koome stated.

The CJ further urged IEBC to seal all loopholes and ensure the August 9th election is transparent, free and fair, and verifiable.

“Our expectation is that the IEBC is consciously working to ensure its processes meet the demands of the principles of our electoral system,” she stated.

“It is also our expectation that lessons from the past judicial decisions are being considered by the IEBC as it prepares to conduct elections,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.