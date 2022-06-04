Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has today accused some media stations of showing bias when reporting on issues facing Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking at the Bomas of Kenya on Saturday after he was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to vie for the presidency in August, Ruto said Citizen TV, Inooro TV/FM, and Kameme have been showing a lot of bias when covering his campaigns and rallies.

Ruto, for instance, pointed out instances where Citizen TV gives 10 minutes of airtime to the Azimio Coalition and only one minute to the Kenya Kwanza team.

As a result, Ruto has called on the said media houses to instead pick a side so that Kenyans can know the sides they are supporting in the August polls.

“Respectfully we want to request our friends in the media to be fair. So far we have been treated unfairly by some media houses,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST