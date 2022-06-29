Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Citizen TV was on Tuesday forced to cut short a panelist after he exposed the character of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, were hosted by citizen TV and a number of local TV stations on Tuesday night, where they explained their manifesto.

Reacting to Raila and Karua’s interview, political analyst Oliver Kipchumba blamed Raila Odinga’s handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta as one of the reasons why he dodged to explain the question on public debt, accusing him of being in a “handshake Government.”

Kipchumba also blamed the panelist for lowering the bar and being soft on the Azimio Presidential candidate and his running mate, Martha Karua, giving way to dodge vital questions like the high cost of living and fighting corruption.

This forced Waihiga Mwaura, who was the host to cut off Kipchumba, who was bastardizing Raila and Karua’s interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.