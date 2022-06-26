Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 26, 2022 – CCTV footage showing the moment a tragic accident occurred at the Nairobi Express Way on Saturday night has emerged.

The accident was caused by a motorist who was driving at high speed while approaching the exit.

The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and rammed into other vehicles that were being cleared to exit.

Several vehicles were badly damaged and the occupants seriously injured.

One person died on the spot during the tragic accident.

Kenya National Highways Authority confirmed the accident and said the vehicle exiting the expressway was being driven at high speed leading to the accident.

“The motorist crashed into the Toll Plaza and ran over other vehicles that were being cleared to exit. Consequently, the vehicle knocked one toll booth and injured one toll attendant besides the other motorists,’’ KeNHA said in a statement.

Watch CCTV footage of the tragic accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.