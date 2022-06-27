Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Chelsea legend, Petr Cech will leave his role as Technical and Performance Advisor at the club on June 30.

Cech is the latest to leave the club following the Todd Boehly-Clearlake takeover after the departures of chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia.

Cech said: “It has been a huge privilege to perform this role at Chelsea for the past three years. With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside. I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch.”

Todd Boehly, chairman and co-controlling owner, said: “Petr is an important member of the Chelsea family. We understand his decision to step away and thank him for his contributions as an advisor and his commitment to the club and to our community. We wish him the best.”

Cech was appointed three years ago to provide advice and guidance on all football and performance matters at Chelsea having played 333 times for the club.

However, according to The Telegraph, part of Cech’s decision to leave his role at Chelsea was based on how much his influence had been diluted under the new ownership.

He reportedly disagreed with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly over his decision to loan Romelu Lukaku back to Inter prior to leaving.

Cech had acted as a go-between for Chelsea managers and director Marina Granovskaia, playing an instrumental role in a number of transfer and football decisions, notably recommending the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

With Granovskaia’s departure last week, Boehly has taken on the role of ‘interim sporting director’, with both the American and manager Thomas Tuchel now in charge of transfer decisions with Cech sidelined.