Thursday, June 30, 2022 – 47-year-old comedienne, Chelsea Handler has claimed that her New Jersey high school has refused to induct her into its hall of fame because she’s open about undergoing abortions.

Speaking during her guest host monologue Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Handler stated that she doesn’t care about what anyone feels about the three abortions she had.

She said;

“Do you know what men on the internet had to say about that?

“I don’t because I don’t give an f–k.

“But my old high school does. I recently found out that my high school in New Jersey, Livingston High School, is refusing to induct me into their alumni Hall of Fame.

“Jason Alexander and Chris Christie made it, but not me.

“Apparently, the school is upset about how much I talk about my abortions, so I decided to start a grassroots campaign.

“You should donate to Planned Parenthood, and then march, and then vote, but after you’re done with that, go online and tweet a message to the school district for my alma mater @LivSchools.

“Let them know how you feel about this gross injustice and use the hashtag #Hall4Handler.

“Have fun with it. Make me proud. Livingston High, the hall is in your court.”

Handler’s claim is coming after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion throughout the US, on Friday, upholding a Mississippi law banning the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy — and leaving the issue up to each of the 50 states.

The district denied Handler’s claim in a statement to The Post on Wednesday night. Livingston Public Schools Communications and Community Outreach Coordinator Michelle Bent said;

“On behalf of the current Livingston Public Schools administrative team, Ms. Handler was not refused for the LEF Hall of Fame.

“Following an email exchange with her representatives in February/March 2022 about how the district could honor Ms. Handler and extended conversations with the Livingston Education Foundation (LEF), the district told her representatives that she would be considered by the LEF the next time candidates are considered.”

“It has been several years since the LEF has nominated and inducted new individuals into the Livingston High School Hall of Fame,” Bent continued. “The LEF has expressed that it is looking forward to bringing the Hall of Fame event back soon. At that time, it can formally nominate and induct new LHS alumni.”