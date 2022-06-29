Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Chelsea have formally approached Manchester City to finalize the signing of Raheem Sterling.

According to Sportsmail, Todd Boehly made contact with the Premier League champions on Monday My 27, with a view to wrapping up a deal over the coming week.

The report confirmed that Sterling has already held positive discussions with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel over how he would be utilised at Stamford Bridge, with that conversation solidifying the 27-year-old’s desire to leave the Etihad Stadium.

City are allowing Gabriel Jesus to make the move to Arsenal for an initial £45million and Sterling’s valuation is believed to be around £55m.

A formal bid is expected in the coming days as City’s squad reshuffle continues after the fourth title in five years. Chelsea will need to sort out personal terms with the England international, who is in the final 12 months of his £300,000-a-week contract.

The arrival of Sterling will be Chelsea’s first signing under Boehly, and he will offer Tuchel more firepower in attacking areas ahead of the new season, with Romelu Lukaku re-joining Inter Milan on loan.