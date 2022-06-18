Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 18, 2022 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has opened up on her decision to opt out of the Kitui governorship race with less than two months to the August 9 General Election.

Speaking yesterday during the launch of Digital Mission for Ushanga Kenya, Ngilu explained that after being in active politics for over 30 years, she has reached a point where she needs to start nurturing another crop of women leaders in the country.

She noted that joining national politics will give her an upper hand in pushing for women’s empowerment, an opportunity she could not have utilised well serving as a governor.

“I stepped down because I want to support women on a national level,” Ngilu explained.

However, Ngilu noted that she is still consulting with other leaders who have been supporting her in order to make the right move and determine which way forward as she rejoins national politics.

“Remember I have been in the leadership position for over 30 years, it is now time to move forward and give young women a chance and also be part and parcel of the building of their capacity.”

“This cannot just be announced that I’m exiting, you have to call people and prepare and they bless me and they tell me to go on. So I can’t make a decision like this alone,” Ngilu explained.

However, she refused to reveal the position that Azimio leader Raila Odinga offered her which made her make the unpopular decision.

Ngilu’s decision to quit was made public by Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during his tour of Kitui County.

“You will decide between former governor Julius Malombe and former Senator David Musila who will be your governor. I want to take mama to Nairobi,” Raila stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.