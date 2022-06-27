Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Chaos and pandemonium have rocked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s rally in Garissa County after supporters of Azimio candidates clashed in front of the former premier.

The incident happened at Masalani on Monday where Raila Odinga was holding a rally to drum up support for his presidential bid ahead of the August 9th poll.

Chaos erupted after supporters of Garissa Governor Ali Korane of the Jubilee party clashed with those of former Governor Nathif Jama of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Police quelled the violence but several people were injured and property destryoed during the mayhem.

In the past few months, Raila has been put on the spot by several politicians who are allied with Deputy President William Ruto, who have been accusing him of being a man of chaos and violence wherever he goes to the campaign.

Here is the video of chaos erupting in Masalani Garissa County during Raila Odinga’s rally.

