Sunday, June 26, 2022 – Armed robbers raided a supermarket and made away with an unspecified amount of money.

The incident happened around 11:30 pm when the attendants were preparing to close.

In the chilling footage widely shared on social media, two thugs armed with AK-47 rifles are seen entering the supermarket.

They accost the cashier and two shoppers who were waiting to be attended to.

The terrified shoppers lie down on the floor as the cashier surrenders and gives all the money that was on the counter to the robbers.

Police said the cashier was shot and injured even after cooperating with the thugs.

The incident happened in Uganda on Friday.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.