Monday, June 20, 2022 – Laikipia Woman Rep, Cate Waruguru, took to social media to celebrate her husband Peter Waweru on Father’s Day.

Waruguru got married to Peter, a wealthy businessman from Kirinyaga, last year in a traditional wedding.

Peter was previously married to another woman.

His ex-wife accused Waruguru of wrecking her marriage, claims that the vocal political denied.

In her Father’s day message to Peter, she thanked him for being a blessing in her life and always making their kids smile.

“You brighten my life and you make our kids smile. You’re my forever happy place. Happy Father’s Day my love,” she wrote and shared the cute photos below.

