Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Cashier

Qualification

Must have:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business with specialization in Accounting/Finance or equivalent

OR

  • CPA (K) 5Years experience

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Ensure billing are done correctly
  • Posting student payment
  • Daily reconciliation of receipts posted
  • Prepare daily cash flow statement
  • Daily banking of cheques receipted
  • Report on collections done
  • Verify that transactions comply with financial policies and procedures
  • Process backup reports after data entry
  • Manage the weekly cheque run
  • Record all cheques received
  • Prepare manual cheques as and when required
  • To ensure safe custody of banking lips and carbonated receipts

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Deadline Fri,08 Jul 2022

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply