Cashier
Qualification
Must have:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business with specialization in Accounting/Finance or equivalent
OR
- CPA (K) 5Years experience
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensure billing are done correctly
- Posting student payment
- Daily reconciliation of receipts posted
- Prepare daily cash flow statement
- Daily banking of cheques receipted
- Report on collections done
- Verify that transactions comply with financial policies and procedures
- Process backup reports after data entry
- Manage the weekly cheque run
- Record all cheques received
- Prepare manual cheques as and when required
- To ensure safe custody of banking lips and carbonated receipts
How to Apply
Deadline Fri,08 Jul 2022
