Cashier (1 Post)

Overview

Our client, The Mavericks Restaurants, operating a High-End Chain of Restaurants specializing in delivering a relaxed and memorable dining experience is seeking to recruit talented and experienced candidates to join their team and work in one of their outlets in Nairobi.

Applications are invited from qualified persons.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, and possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please send your CV and a cover letter only quoting the job title on the email subject e.g. (Application for the position of a Waiter) to jobs@aurumconsultants.co.ke not later than 16th June 2022.

The interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.