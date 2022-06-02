Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

CUSTOMER CARE ASSISTANT/TELEPHONE OPERATOR GRADE 6 (Nairobi Campus)

Responsibilities

  • Operating switchboard for smooth flow of communication within and outside the Institute.
  • Maintaining call register for record purposes.
  • Maintaining and updating   institutional   directory to   enhance efficiency    in communication.
  • Receiving visitors and directing them to the appropriate offices for good public relations.
  • Providing good customer care service.
  • Providing specifications on procurement of telephone and related facilities to ensure they are of good quality.
  • Overseeing installation of telephone equipment to ensure all extension are correctly connected,
  • Answering and directing telephone calls to ensure smooth communication.
  • Reporting promptly any switchboard defects to the supervisor.
  • Maintaining incoming and outgoing telephone records for future reference and
  • Any other duty assigned from time to time.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade “D+” (Plus) or its equivalent,
  • Certificate in Telephone Operation, Reception and Front Office Management or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and
  • Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution
  • Have a certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police
  • Applicants must have proven integrity, assertiveness, alertness and compliance to order

How to apply:

Interested candidates should send three (3) copies of their application, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), copies of academic and professional certificates, a National ID card or passport, and any other relevant testimonials.

An electronic copy in PDF format to the Vice-Chancellor through the email address applications@kemu.ac.ke

Three hard copies marked as per the position should be sent to:

The Vice-Chancellor

Kenya Methodist University

P.O. Box 267 – 60200

MERU, KENYA

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply