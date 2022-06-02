Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



CUSTOMER CARE ASSISTANT/TELEPHONE OPERATOR GRADE 6 (Nairobi Campus)

Responsibilities

Operating switchboard for smooth flow of communication within and outside the Institute.

Maintaining call register for record purposes.

Maintaining and updating institutional directory to enhance efficiency in communication.

Receiving visitors and directing them to the appropriate offices for good public relations.

Providing good customer care service.

Providing specifications on procurement of telephone and related facilities to ensure they are of good quality.

Overseeing installation of telephone equipment to ensure all extension are correctly connected,

Answering and directing telephone calls to ensure smooth communication.

Reporting promptly any switchboard defects to the supervisor.

Maintaining incoming and outgoing telephone records for future reference and

Any other duty assigned from time to time.

Minimum Requirements:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade “D+” (Plus) or its equivalent,

Certificate in Telephone Operation, Reception and Front Office Management or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and

Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution

Have a certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police

Applicants must have proven integrity, assertiveness, alertness and compliance to order

How to apply:

Interested candidates should send three (3) copies of their application, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), copies of academic and professional certificates, a National ID card or passport, and any other relevant testimonials.

An electronic copy in PDF format to the Vice-Chancellor through the email address applications@kemu.ac.ke

Three hard copies marked as per the position should be sent to:

The Vice-Chancellor

Kenya Methodist University

P.O. Box 267 – 60200

MERU, KENYA