CUSTOMER CARE ASSISTANT/TELEPHONE OPERATOR GRADE 6 (Nairobi Campus)
Responsibilities
- Operating switchboard for smooth flow of communication within and outside the Institute.
- Maintaining call register for record purposes.
- Maintaining and updating institutional directory to enhance efficiency in communication.
- Receiving visitors and directing them to the appropriate offices for good public relations.
- Providing good customer care service.
- Providing specifications on procurement of telephone and related facilities to ensure they are of good quality.
- Overseeing installation of telephone equipment to ensure all extension are correctly connected,
- Answering and directing telephone calls to ensure smooth communication.
- Reporting promptly any switchboard defects to the supervisor.
- Maintaining incoming and outgoing telephone records for future reference and
- Any other duty assigned from time to time.
Minimum Requirements:
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade “D+” (Plus) or its equivalent,
- Certificate in Telephone Operation, Reception and Front Office Management or its equivalent from a recognized institution; and
- Certificate in Computer Applications from a recognized institution
- Have a certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police
- Applicants must have proven integrity, assertiveness, alertness and compliance to order
How to apply:
Interested candidates should send three (3) copies of their application, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV), copies of academic and professional certificates, a National ID card or passport, and any other relevant testimonials.
An electronic copy in PDF format to the Vice-Chancellor through the email address applications@kemu.ac.ke
Three hard copies marked as per the position should be sent to:
The Vice-Chancellor
Kenya Methodist University
P.O. Box 267 – 60200
MERU, KENYA
