Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Rapper, Cardi B took to Instagram to showcase her curves while posing in an icy blue swimsuit and a matching pair of fuzzy thigh-high boots for a photo shoot at her home.

The mother of two, who sat on a chair for the photoshoot also rocked a sleeveless puffer jacket and black shades.

See full photos below.