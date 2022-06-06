Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – American rapper, Cardi B, has admitted she’s making a real change in the world at large.

The proud mother of two received credit from a fan on Twitter who claimed Cardi B taught her during her Instagram live shows how to sexually satisfy men by performing oral sex.

The fan wrote on her page:

@iamcardib Taught me how to suck dick back when she was just doing lives on Instagram my niggas says thank you.

In response, Cardi affirmed that she was making a real change in the world.

She wrote:

“Awwwwwww I love making a real change in the world.”