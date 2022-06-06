Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 06 June 2022 – American rapper, Cardi B, has admitted she’s making a real change in the world at large.
The proud mother of two received credit from a fan on Twitter who claimed Cardi B taught her during her Instagram live shows how to sexually satisfy men by performing oral sex.
The fan wrote on her page:
@iamcardib Taught me how to suck dick back when she was just doing lives on Instagram my niggas says thank you.
In response, Cardi affirmed that she was making a real change in the world.
She wrote:
“Awwwwwww I love making a real change in the world.”
