Friday, June 17, 2022 – Singer Camila Cabello seems to have moved on from her high-profile split from ex Shawn Mendes, as she has sparked dating rumor with 30-year-old CEO of a dating app called Lox Club, Austin Kevitch, after they were spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Cabello appeared smitten as she looked up at the businessman who has been dubbed the “Jewish Raya”. The duo laughed in the paparazzi images shared online.

Both were dressed casually for the stroll. The “Don’t Go Yet” singer had her signature long brown hair down in waves, an off-the-shoulder white top, ripped jeans, sneakers and a lime green clutch.

Kevitch on the other hand, wore a black shirt, khaki pants, sneakers and a gray sweater over his neck.

The pair’s rumored romance appears to be somewhat new since there was no sighting of any PDA between them throughout the night.

See photos