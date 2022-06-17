Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 June 2022 – Residents of Embu flocked to the streets as the body of slain criminal Dennis Mbae, who masqueraded as a businessman, was being ferried from the morgue.

Mbae was killed in cold blood last week after unknown gunmen ambushed him at night on his way home.

His car was sprayed with more than 10 bullets.

He was well-connected with senior police officers, who protected him.

The slain man had pending criminal cases in court- including robbery with violence and drug trafficking.

Below are photos showing how Embu residents flocked the streets to view his body.

