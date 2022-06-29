Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Music star, Burna boy, has revealed that his hit song “Last Last” is a heartbreak song.

The singer revealed this in a video of him and his fans vibing to the song, weeks after his ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don sampled the song to diss him.

Burna Boy wrote “when I make a heartbreak song but everyone is turning up to it”.

Watch the video below