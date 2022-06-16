Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – A new opinion poll has shown that Bungoma County senator Moses Wetangula will be re-elected with a landslide in August.

According to the poll by Mizani Africa, if elections were held today, Wetangula will emerge as the winner with 75.5 percent. DAP–Kenya candidate Charles Kibabani Ngome came second with 14.4 percent while Herman Kasili emerged third with 9.2 percent.

In the Bungoma county gubernatorial race, Ford Kenya candidate Ken Lusaka is leading with 57.9 percent followed by incumbent governor Wycliffe Wangamati with 35 percent.

Zacharia Baraza is third with 5.4 percent. Undecided voters remain at 1.7 percent.

In the race for Bungoma County woman representative position, Catherine Wambilianga of Ford Kenya leads with 44.4 percent followed closely by Regina Wanyonyi with 25 percent.

Kibaba Nancy Charity is third with 13 percent.

Here is a screenshot of the polls.

