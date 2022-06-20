Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Brittany Bell jokingly trolled Nick Cannon as she joined other mothers of his children to wish him a Happy Father’s Day.

Brittany, who has two children – Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen – with Nick Cannon, hired popular social media star, Ytiet to record a personal message to Nick.

She captioned the video: “I couldn’t let this go to waste. To a father who could use some help counting…Happy Father’s Day. @nickcannon.”

Nick reshared Brittany’s post and called it “one of the best father’s day gifts ever!”

Nick is currently expecting two babies from two women.

Bre Tiesi is heavily pregnant with a boy and Abby De La Rosa, with whom Nick already shares twins, is pregnant with another baby for the TV host.

In 2021 alone, Nick welcomed 4 children. Sadly, one died of a brain tumor.

So far, Nick has had 7 children with 4 women. He is expecting two more.

He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott with Mariah Carey, to whom he was married from 2008 to 2016.

Brittany Bell is the mother of Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen.

Abby de la Rosa is the mother of twins born June 14, 2021.

Alyssa Scott, a model who appeared on Cannon’s music game show Wild ‘n Out, gave birth on June 23, 2021, to Zen, who was Cannon’s fourth child in 2021. Sen died in Dec 2021.

Bre Tiesi, a model and actress, is currently expecting Cannon’s eighth child.

Abby De La Rosa is expecting Nick’s 9th child.

Watch Brittany’s Bell’s video tribute to Nick Cannon on Father’s Day below.