Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – Britney Spears was “absolutely livid” after her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, gatecrashed her wedding, her attorney has said.

The singer, 40, was preparing to tie the knot with her now-husband Sam Asghari, 28, at her home when the incident occurred.

Jason was Britney’s childhood friend, with the two drunkenly getting married in January 2004 after days of partying. However, she got the Las Vegas wedding annulled after a short 55 hours.

At Britney’s wedding Thursday, June 9, Jason returned to her life and filmed himself on Instagram Live insisting that she is his “first wife” and “only wife”.

According to Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, the pop icon is “absolutely livid” that he attempted to gatecrash the event.

He added that Jason needs to be locked up.

The attorney said that Britney is safe and added: “I am personally working with the sheriff’s department to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Jason has since been booked for trespassing, vandalism, and 2 batteries and remains in custody.