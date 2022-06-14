Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Britney Spears has been granted a three-year restraining order against her first husband, Jason Alexander after he crashed her wedding with Sam Asghari last week

According to reports, Jason has been ordered not to contact Britney after prosecutors in Ventura County hit him with a felony stalking charge in addition to battery, trespassing, and vandalism.

Jason pled not guilty at his arraignment on Monday, June 13. The judge ordered him to turn over any firearms and also added a felony stalking charge for Alexander after he was apprehended trespassing at Spears’ L.A. home last week. His bail has been set at $100,000, per the report.

The pop star’s former flame, who she was married to for 55 hours before their annulment in 2004, was arrested last Thursday after live-streaming the incident. He managed to slip past security and straight into her multi-million mansion while holding a knife at the time of the incident.

“Britney Spears invited me here,” Alexander claimed during an Instagram Live video on Thursday. “She’s my first wife. My only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding cause nobody [is] here but Sam. So where the f–k’s the family?”

Alexander was taken into custody by the Ventura Country Sheriff’s Department that day after making his way into the residence and then confronting security on the premises.

“I confirm a subject by the name of Jason Alexander was arrested for an outstanding warrant,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Us Weekly at the time.