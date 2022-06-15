Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Britney Spears has reportedly fired the security team after her ex-husband Jason Alexander entered her home and attempted to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari.

The pop star, 40, has now replaced her former security guards with a brand new team, insiders close to the songstress have told TMZ.

Britney, who tied the knot with Sam last Thursday, allegedly fired her security team swiftly after the catastrophe.

Jason pleaded not guilty to four charges when he was arraigned at a court in Ventura, California on Monday, accused of trying to gatecrash the pop idol’s wedding last week while armed with a knife.

Alexander, 40 – who has been in jail since his arrest June 9, denied one count of felony stalking, one of battery, one of vandalism, and one of trespassing and refusing to leave Spears’ $7.4 million Thousand Oaks estate where she married longtime fiance Sam Asghari that day.

Despite the incident, the wedding later went on. But the following day, June 10, the newlyweds were granted a temporary restraining order against Alexander, forcing him to stay at least 100 yards away from them or their home.

At Monday’s 15-minute hearing, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Catherine Voelker set bail at $100,000 and ordered Alexander to appear again Wednesday for ‘pre-trial risk assessment.’

The judge told Alexander – who appeared in court via video hookup from the local jail – that if he managed to raised the $100,000 bail, because of the felony stalking charge, he would not be allowed ‘to contact, annoy, harass,’ Britney and her new husband, and not to come within 100 yards of them for three years.

Spears married Alexander, her childhood friend, in Las Vegas in January 2004. The marriage was annulled 55 hours later with Spears’ lawyers claiming the singer ‘lacked understanding of her action.’

Spears was previously married from 2004 to 2007 to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15.

She met Asghari in 2016 on the set of the video for her song “Slumber Party.”