Monday, June 20, 2022 – Jamie Spears is filing paperwork to compel a deposition from his daughter, Britney Spears.

According to new court documents obtained by ET Online, Jamie’s lawyers claim that the singer is not only avoiding a deposition but stands to make a reported $15 million from an upcoming tell-all book about her conservatorship where she is revealing things that Jamie’s lawyers claim Britney is refusing to talk about in court.

Jamie’s motion to compel a deposition from his daughter comes just a month after Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion to compel a deposition from him.

In the docs, Britney’s lawyer claims that Jamie’s deposition was initially noticed on Oct. 20, and said that his client’s father has since been issued two subsequent notices, but hasn’t agreed to “numerous” proposed dates or offered any potential dates of his own.

In the new documents, according to Jamie’s lawyers, “Britney’s counsel has no legitimate legal basis to object to Britney’s deposition,” adding that the 40-year-old singer has testified in court previously in this case and she “continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters.”

“Britney’s own publicly-posted Instagram posts aimed at Jamie and soon to be publicly-published book directly contradict Britney’s counsel’s claim that Britney has no admissible evidence and that her testimony is not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence,” Jamie’s legal team argued.

Furthermore, Jamie’s counsel says that the 69-year-old father has a “right to prepare his case and depose Britney” as she is making “inflammatory and unsubstantiated claims against him” in some of her Instagram posts.

“Jamie has a right to prepare his case and depose Britney (just as the Court of Appeal already found in another case where Britney was a party) as she is the individual making inflammatory and unsubstantiated claims against him. Britney’s testimony is directly relevant, reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence, and well within the proper scope of discovery… Britney’s counsel has done nothing to meet the high burden to show good cause to prohibit Britney’s deposition,” Jamie’s lawyers claim in the docs.

While Jamie’s legal team claims that Britney is avoiding testifying because it may involve delving into “emotionally difficult topics,” they say it’s something she cannot avoid as she is already talking about them on Instagram and in her upcoming tell-all book, which the “Sometimes” singer reportedly penned a deal for back in February.

“Britney cannot avoid testifying as a witness because her testimony may delve into emotionally difficult topics…Even a showing of some impact on Britney’s health is not a bar to her deposition in its entirety,” Jamie’s counsel said before bringing up the book. “That Britney can speak about the very issues she publicly raises (including to cash a $15 million check) but suddenly would be “unduly burdened” by the litigation her counsel initiated is ridiculous.”

According to a Forbes report in February, Britney reportedly landed a $15 million advance to write her memoir for Simon & Schuster.

According to Jamie’s lawyers, they say Jamie has offered “multiple times” since January to be deposed, and requested that he and Britney be scheduled to give their depositions during the same week to make it fair, but claims that Britney’s counsel would not agree to that arrangement.

With no option left, they say that Jamie is seeking the intervention of the court. A court date for the motion has been set for July 13.