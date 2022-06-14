Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has pleaded not guilty to four charges after he was accused of trying to gatecrash the pop idol’s wedding last week while armed with a knife.

During his arraignment at a court in Ventura, California, on Monday, June 13, Alexander, 40, denied one count of felony stalking, one of battery, one of vandalism, and one of trespassing and refusing to leave Spears’ $7.4 million Thousand Oaks estate where she married longtime fiance Sam Asghari that day.

At the 15-minute hearing, Ventura County Superior Court Judge Catherine Voelker set bail at $100,000 and ordered Alexander to appear again on Wednesday for ‘pre-trial risk assessment.’

The judge told Alexander – who appeared in court via video hookup from the local jail – that if he managed to raised the $100,000 bail, because of the felony stalking charge, he would not be allowed ‘to contact, annoy, harass,’ Britney and her new husband, and not to come within 100 yards of them for three years.

Spears married Alexander, her childhood friend, in Las Vegas in January 2004. The marriage was annulled 55 hours later with Spears’ lawyers claiming the singer ‘lacked understanding of her action.’

Spears was previously married from 2004 to 2007 to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15.

She met Asghari in 2016 on the set of the video for her song “Slumber Party.

Judge Voelker also told him that if he made bail, he would not be allowed to buy or possess any firearms or other dangerous weapons and any he already has would have to be turned in.

Asked by Alexander if he agreed to those bail terms, he said ‘yes.’

Alexander also has an outstanding 2016 arrest warrant in Napa County, Northern California for stealing a $2,000 sapphire and diamond tennis bracelet from a woman who was renting him a room, and later pawning it for $180.

The warrant charges include grand theft and buying or receiving stolen property.