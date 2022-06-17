Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Britney Spears has deactivated her Instagram again after slamming her family for their alleged treatment of her during her now-terminated conservatorship.

The 40-year-old pop star’s Instagram account currently has a ‘sorry, this page isn’t available’ message.

Back in March, she also took down her Instagram page after posting about her conservatorship.

Shortly before deleting her Instagram account this week, she lamented over how her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James ‘don’t need me anymore’ and ban her from ‘showing recent pics of us’ but she ‘respects their wishes.’

In August 2018, the singer was downgraded from 50-50 to 30-70 custody of 16-year-old Sean and 15-year-old Jayden from her two-year marriage to former backup dancer Kevin Federline, which ended in 2007.

On Wednesday, she insisted ‘never invited’ her older brother Bryan Spears, 45, to her wedding to Sam Asghari despite his girlfriend previously citing a scheduling conflict as the reason for his absence.

The pop star set the record straight in a lengthy text post about her conservatorship, she slammed Bryan and the rest of the Spears family for their alleged treatment of her during her now-terminated conservatorship.

Britney also touched on the fact she ‘didn’t drink a sip of alcohol’ on her special day because she’d been ‘drug tested at least 3 times a week’ for the past 13 years and was never allowed to drink.

‘You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ?? Do you honestly think I want my brother there whole told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years … what ???’ wrote Britney in Tuesday’s post.

She’d claimed that Bryan’s go-to drink was ‘a Jack and coke’ and that he’d have it ‘every night’ in Las Vegas while she headlined a four-year residency at Planet Hollywood. Britney said that he ‘would never even let me have a sip’ of the drink and accused him of being on the same power trip as her father Jamie Spears.

She continued: ‘If we were going to drink together at the wedding and play the classy roles for the children like you and mom [Lynne Spears] do as you people literally hid coffee and alcohol when I would come home … you hurt me and you know it!

Britney and 28-year-old Sam, who began dating in 2015, tied the knot last Thursday at her Thousand Oaks home.