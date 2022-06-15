Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Actor and movie director, Bradley Cooper has opened up on his past battles with drugs and alcohol.

The Oscar-nominated star revealed this after joining Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes for an episode of their podcast, Smartless, released on Monday June 13.

Cooper said he fell off the deep end following his termination from the Jennifer Garner action-thriller series “Alias” in the early 2000s. The actor explained that, at the time he had “zero self-esteem,” and that he felt his mean jokes and biting sarcasm were innocuous, explaining, “I didn’t think I was hurting anybody, because how could I if I was worthless?”

He said;

“I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine — that was the other thing.

“I severed my Achilles tendon right after I got fired/quit ‘Alias.’

“I could not get into any clubs, no girls wanted to look at me. I was totally depressed. It wasn’t really until The Hangover, and I was 36 when I did The Hangover.

“So I got to go through all those things before fame even played into my existence on a daily level.

“So all that happened before any of that.”

Ultimately, Cooper credits Arnett who has been open about suffering from alcoholism himself, for that one fateful conversation that the actor feels allowed him his first moments of self-realization and led to him reexamining himself and his behavior.

He said;

“I definitely made major breakthroughs at 29 to 33, 34, where at least I was able to stand in front of somebody and breathe and listen and talk.”

“It’s been awesome seeing you in this place and seeing you comfortable. Nothing has made me happier,” an emotional Arnett shared with Cooper. “It’s made me happy seeing you so happy with who you are.”

One thing that has also played a part in Cooper’s self-improvement efforts has been raising his 5-year-old daughter Lea, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk.

“Every single thing is absolutely shaded by or brought out in glorious color by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being,” Cooper marveled. “It is just the absolute greatest thing.”

The actor later explained how he’s currently in New York shooting a film, and is with his little girl while production is underway. Being sober and mentally healthy has given him the clarity of mind to know when to ask for help from others.

He added;

“Here’s another thing about being sober and having humility is, like, I realize I can’t do this movie and take care of Lea without any help.

“So, literally tonight, like minutes away, someone is coming that’s gonna stay in New York and help out until the end of the shoot. Which I never would have done, but thank goodness I’m doing it.”