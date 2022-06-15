Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – A young boy has died after getting stuck between a dryer and washing machine while playing hide and seek.

The boy, aged between eight and ten, had been playing with his cousins and family members when the drama unfolded at the home on Murphy Road, right outside Coolidge, Georgia.

Authorities rushed to his grandparents’ home on Friday evening, June 10, after the child became trapped.

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tim Watkins said it is believed the little boy, who is originally from Jewett in Texas, was trying to hide behind the appliances when he got stuck between them.

After looking for him for about five to ten minutes, the family discovered him and immediately began performing CPR, as reported by WCTV.

Emergency services continued to perform CPR when they arrived, the Sheriff’s Office added.

The little boy became responsive briefly before he lost consciousness again.

He was transported to a local area where he was pronounced dead.

According to Watkins, the boy may have died from positional asphyxiation. There was no trauma to his body.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed no charges have been brought against the family.

An official autopsy will be performed on Wednesday, June 15.