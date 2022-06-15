Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 June 2022 – A cab driver picked up intoxicated ladies in a club and as he was ferrying them home, they urinated in his car.

When he requested them to give him money to wash the car, one of the ladies confronted him and attacked him.

After alighting, the rogue lady picked a stone and smashed the car’s brake lights.

She then took a photo of the car’s number plate and vowed that she will ensure the driver is fired by Bolt.

The disgruntled cab driver has since reported the matter to the police.

This is what he posted on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.