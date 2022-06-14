Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – The Kenya Kwanza alliance brigade led by Deputy President William Ruto stormed the North-Eastern region on Wednesday to popularise his manifesto anchored on the bottom-up economic model.

Ruto held a series of political rallies and economic forums during his week-long foray into the region.

During William Ruto’s visit, thousands of locals including vegetable vendors, and Boda Boda riders who form the majority of the hustler movement turned up in large numbers.

While some of the locals turned to hear what Ruto had in store for them, the majority were mobilised to show up to create a perception that the DP is more popular than his bitter rival Raila Odinga.

Among those who attended William Ruto’s rallies were the area Boda Boda operators who were allegedly promised some payments for gracing Ruto’s rally.

However, since the rally ended last week, the riders now claim that they were yet to receive their token as promised.

The group on Friday last week took to the streets and held protests as they matched to Mandera Police Station where they reported a failed deal.

The riders claimed that some United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders from the region went missing with their dues.

